Brokerages Anticipate APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $2.26. APA reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $9.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $11.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover APA.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.97.

APA stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 88,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of APA by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 73,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,705,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth about $12,457,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.