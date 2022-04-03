Brokerages Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.45. Fastenal posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $59.67 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,871,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 264.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

