Brokerages Anticipate Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $67.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.85 million and the highest is $69.89 million. Heska reported sales of $60.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $290.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $288.00 million to $293.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $321.21 million, with estimates ranging from $315.60 million to $331.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $147.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.71. Heska has a 12 month low of $119.63 and a 12 month high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,341.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the third quarter worth about $698,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Heska by 4.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Heska during the third quarter worth about $2,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

