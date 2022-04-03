Brokerages Anticipate New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. New Mountain Finance also reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Mountain Finance.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

