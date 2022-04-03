Brokerages Anticipate Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Suncor Energy posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 171.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,277,000 after buying an additional 859,600 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $730,826,000 after buying an additional 864,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Suncor Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,798 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Suncor Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,671,000 after purchasing an additional 828,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,754,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 60,323 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,133,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,790,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $34.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

