Brokerages Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) will announce $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.53. The Carlyle Group reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $525,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,363,000 after buying an additional 601,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,175,000 after purchasing an additional 428,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,164 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $49.42. 1,870,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

