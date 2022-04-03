Brokerages Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGNGet Rating) will report ($1.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the lowest is ($1.58). UroGen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.02) to ($4.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($2.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 256.66% and a negative net margin of 230.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

URGN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. 163,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,341. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $182.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.29. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,393 shares of company stock worth $508,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $9,754,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $12,615,000. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 56,674 shares during the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

