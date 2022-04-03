Brokerages Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $48.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.59 billion and the highest is $49.33 billion. Microsoft posted sales of $41.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $198.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.11 billion to $199.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $226.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $222.14 billion to $231.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.42. The stock had a trading volume of 27,110,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,202,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.60 and its 200 day moving average is $311.09. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,177,127,000 after acquiring an additional 203,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

