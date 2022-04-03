Brokerages Expect Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Analysts expect Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nerdwallet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.17). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nerdwallet.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRDS. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nerdwallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

In other Nerdwallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $852,925 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39. Nerdwallet has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $34.44.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

