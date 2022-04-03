Brokerages Expect Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXGet Rating) to post sales of $108.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.30 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full year sales of $624.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $564.20 million to $684.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $913.70 million, with estimates ranging from $897.80 million to $929.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redbox Entertainment.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 12.80.

Shares of Redbox Entertainment stock opened at 2.31 on Friday. Redbox Entertainment has a 1 year low of 1.61 and a 1 year high of 27.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 2.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

