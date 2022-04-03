Brokerages Expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) to Announce -$0.39 EPS

Brokerages expect that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Sabre reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 54.98% and a negative return on equity of 485.58%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SABR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.17. 4,974,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,803,021. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.90. Sabre has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,945 shares of company stock worth $692,679. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,969,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 108,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Sabre by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sabre by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,323,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,488 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

