Brokerages Expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SkillSoft.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKIL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Colliers Securities started coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkillSoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

SkillSoft stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 280,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33. SkillSoft has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $12.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SkillSoft in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

