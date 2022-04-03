Brokerages Expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Billion

Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) will announce $20.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.47 billion and the lowest is $19.62 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $19.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $82.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.05 billion to $84.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $84.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.31 billion to $88.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,299,656,000 after purchasing an additional 794,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after purchasing an additional 202,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.76. 4,205,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,702,777. The company has a market cap of $163.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

