Brokerages Set Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Target Price at $4.55

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

Several research firms have commented on AFLYY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Air France-KLM from €4.40 ($4.84) to €4.60 ($5.05) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.59 on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

