Brokerages Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT at $354.06

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $354.06.

ARGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,688,000 after acquiring an additional 128,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,118,000 after buying an additional 112,106 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in argenx by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after buying an additional 110,349 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in argenx by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after buying an additional 108,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in argenx by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,308,000 after buying an additional 80,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

ARGX traded up $10.09 on Tuesday, hitting $325.40. 237,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,271. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 1.08. argenx has a twelve month low of $248.21 and a twelve month high of $356.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.93.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

