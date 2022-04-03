Brokerages Set Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) PT at C$230.82

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$230.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTC.A. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$231.00 to C$236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$270.00 to C$273.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$206.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$185.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.72. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$168.80 and a 52 week high of C$213.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$184.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$182.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

