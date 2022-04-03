Brokerages Set DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Price Target at $7.50

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DBV Technologies in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBVT opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.17. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

