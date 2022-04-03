Brokerages Set GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target at $21.56

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $1,713,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 387.6% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 29.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 612.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.23. 2,108,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,490. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $560.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 2.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

