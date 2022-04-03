Brokerages Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT at $97.18

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $3,476,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $73.97 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

