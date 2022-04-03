Brokerages Set Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) PT at $74.40

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MORF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Morphic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Morphic in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Morphic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,688. Morphic has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 482.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morphic will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Morphic by 1,440.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Morphic by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Morphic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,323,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

