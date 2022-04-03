Brokerages Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Target Price at $25.36

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.36.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens downgraded NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 10.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.54 and a beta of 0.84.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

