Brokerages Set NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Target Price at $90.50

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.03. The company had a trading volume of 123,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,247. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $92.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.73%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

