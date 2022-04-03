Brokerages Set Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) PT at $225.00

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KWR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,022,000 after purchasing an additional 66,905 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,329,000 after acquiring an additional 35,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,723,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,860,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KWR traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.81. 77,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,001. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $167.32 and a 12-month high of $276.60. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.81.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

