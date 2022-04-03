Brokerages Set Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Target Price at €123.27

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €123.27 ($135.46).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHM. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($91.21) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($164.84) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of ETR RHM opened at €192.85 ($211.92) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €130.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €100.56. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €76.28 ($83.82) and a 52 week high of €208.60 ($229.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

