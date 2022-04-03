Brokerages Set Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target at $13.00

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROIV. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $405,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 33,686 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $163,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,794 shares of company stock worth $1,848,008.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,697,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,694,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.84. 277,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. Analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

