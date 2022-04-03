Brokerages Set The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Target Price at $97.43

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLCE. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

PLCE stock opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average is $76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $675.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.15. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $113.50.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 506,079 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 816.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after buying an additional 178,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 163,048 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $7,778,000.

About Children's Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

