Brokerages Set Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Target Price at $20.50

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research firms have commented on VIAV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,796 shares of company stock worth $309,341. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $40,146,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 7,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,538 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,553,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,125,000 after purchasing an additional 970,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.00. 1,457,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,919. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.14. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

