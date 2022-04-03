Brokerages Set Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target at $33.80

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ VIRT traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.03. 1,188,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,769. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $38.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $96,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $24,903,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

