Brokers Issue Forecasts for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Johnson Rice raised Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $29.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.90%.

In other news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

