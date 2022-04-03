Brokers Offer Predictions for Keyera Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Keyera in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.18.
Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter.
KEY stock opened at C$31.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$25.41 and a 12 month high of C$35.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 119.97%.
About Keyera (Get Rating)
Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.
