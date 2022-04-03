Brokers Offer Predictions for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.82.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $506,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,663 shares of company stock worth $978,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

