Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIP. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

NYSE:BIP opened at $67.26 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 124.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,562 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $101,693,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,939,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,244,000 after acquiring an additional 973,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,950,000 after acquiring an additional 759,684 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.