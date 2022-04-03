Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 2,631 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Cowen increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Summit Insights started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $139.23 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.