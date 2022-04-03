Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 29,755 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,171 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,255 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $83,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,650,000 after purchasing an additional 702,079 shares during the period. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,294,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,682,000 after purchasing an additional 676,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,226 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,489. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $48.80 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.47 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.59.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.69.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

