Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.68% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,377,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of KBWR stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $70.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.88.

