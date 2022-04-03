Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Masimo by 80.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after buying an additional 273,728 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 111.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,586,000 after purchasing an additional 192,323 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.1% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,676 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 241.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after purchasing an additional 125,264 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,372,000 after purchasing an additional 71,861 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI stock opened at $151.71 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $133.94 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.82.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $137,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

