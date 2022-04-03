Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NYSE:NUE opened at $149.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $75.60 and a 12 month high of $157.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

