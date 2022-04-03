Bryce Roxburgh Acquires 111,000 Shares of Rugby Mining Limited (CVE:RUG) Stock

Rugby Mining Limited (CVE:RUG – Get Rating) Director Bryce Roxburgh purchased 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,205.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,780,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,360,925.89.

Bryce Roxburgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Bryce Roxburgh purchased 20,000 shares of Rugby Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Bryce Roxburgh purchased 43,000 shares of Rugby Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,665.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Bryce Roxburgh bought 500,000 shares of Rugby Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00.

RUG opened at C$0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.83 million and a PE ratio of -10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Rugby Mining Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Rugby Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Motherlode gold-copper project that covers an area of 878 hectares located to the south of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province, the Philippines; 100% interest in the Otway project, which consists of two contiguous exploration licenses covering an area of 134 square kilometers located in Australia; and 100% interest the Colombia gold project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located in the prolific mid-Cauca gold-copper porphyry belt.

