BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 16,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 939,376 shares.The stock last traded at $7.60 and had previously closed at $7.48.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BTRS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

Get BTRS alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83.

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BTRS by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in BTRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BTRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.