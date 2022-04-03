Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Shares of BUR stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. Burford Capital has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $13.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,038,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 247,489 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Burford Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 199,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,717,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,680,000 after purchasing an additional 124,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in Burford Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 469,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter.

About Burford Capital (Get Rating)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burford Capital (BUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.