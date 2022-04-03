ByteNext (BNU) One Day Volume Tops $37,875.00

ByteNext (BNU) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a total market cap of $726,139.97 and $37,875.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.22 or 0.07529095 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,524.93 or 1.00219804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00054174 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.