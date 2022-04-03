Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded by Consumer Edge to Overweight

Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $58.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.88 and a beta of -0.20.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $477.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is -312.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 47,830.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,151,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,542,000 after purchasing an additional 384,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,323,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

