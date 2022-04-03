Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 5,160,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,394. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 214,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 47,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

