Callisto Network Price Tops $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $23.72 million and $50,919.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.17 or 0.07518958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00103195 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars.

