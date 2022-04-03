Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.73. 1,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 195,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMBM. TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.27.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after buying an additional 72,864 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cambium Networks by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 602,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 276,955 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Cambium Networks by 12.1% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 584,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 63,073 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Cambium Networks by 883.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 356,784 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cambium Networks by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 107,192 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

