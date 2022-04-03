Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.