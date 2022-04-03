Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Strix Group (LON:KETL) Price Target to GBX 300

Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 375 ($4.91) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KETL has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.03) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strix Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 376 ($4.93).

Shares of KETL stock opened at GBX 194.20 ($2.54) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £401.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74. Strix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 191.20 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 390 ($5.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 237.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

