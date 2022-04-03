Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$70.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.11.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama stock opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.