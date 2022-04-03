Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $167.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.27.

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $120.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $97.57 and a 12 month high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s stock is set to split on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,882,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,776,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

