Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives $44.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPXWF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.99. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

